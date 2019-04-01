Low turnout projected for April 2 election in Cape Girardeau County

The numbers might be down around the region for tomorrow’s election.

The Southeast Missourian reports that, despite the big ballot issues, officials aren’t expecting a big turnout in Cape Girardeau County.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says about 12 percent to 14 percent of voters participate in April elections.

That’s a projection of roughly 7 thousand voters out of the 52 thousand registered.

Polls will open at 6 o’clock that morning.