Cape Girardeau County Election Results

The election has officially been decided on the local issues involved in Cape Girardeau County.

Proposition Y is a $12 million bond issue to go towards Cape Public Schools and their renovation projects and the new aquatic center.

62% of voters have approved it.

It has the support of former mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson.

Unchallenged campaigns for offices on the ballot included Jackson Mayor, which went to Dwain Hahs; Bell City Mayor, which went to Howard Pikey; Bloomfield Mayor, which went to William Aslin; Puxico Mayor, which went to Rick McLean; Puxico Marshal, which went to Rick Sheren.