Missouri House Committee Hears Bill Involving Daycare Facilities and Sex Offenders

Legislation that would allow Missouri officials to reject a daycare facility’s license application if it’s too close to sex offenders has the backing of a Sedalia nursing home with 17 registered sex offenders.

Four Seasons Living Center lobbyist Jack Dalton testifies a daycare facility wants to open right next to his facility:

Dalton testifies the proposed daycare would be right across the sidewalk from the Sedalia nursing home. Dalton testified Monday (yesterday) for legislation sponsored by State Representative Ron Hicks, which would give the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) authority to deny an application for a daycare license if it would be located within one-thousand feet of a location where registered sex offenders reside or receive treatment.