New Jackson police station to be built using vacant plots of old city cemetery

A new plan is coming together to build the new police station in Jackson on a part of the old city cemetery on South High Street.

The plan was approved yesterday for a spot where there are dozens of vacant plots.

The project can move forward as the city removes the unused portion of the cemetery and use the portion for parking, which will be behind the new building.

The cost of the station is roughly $6.5 million.

It’s believed this well help with traffic flow.