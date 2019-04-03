Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs made a statement after the use tax was voted down.

“The City of Jackson will continue to place a priority on identifying revenue streams to supplement dwindling local sales tax revenue. The issue of Use Tax will continue to be significant as online shopping sales increase in coming years, and local sales tax revenue remains stagnant or even decreases. We know that Jackson residents place a high priority on our City’s future, and we’ll continue working toward those projects identified as priorities when funding sources are available. Thank you to all those who took time to learn about Use Tax, and to our business community for supporting this important issue. Thanks also goes to the Jackson Board of Aldermen and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce for their help in educating the public about the Use Tax.”