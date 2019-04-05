MO nail factory plans to hire more people after steel tariff exemptions granted

Mid Continent Nail Corporation in southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff has been granted steel tariff exemptions it needs to get busy making nails.

Since tariffs on imported steel began last June, the factory’s sales declined almost immediately by 75-percent. After about 9 ½ months of waiting, Operations Manager Chris Pratt says the company has been committed to seeing the process through….

Pratt says Mid Continent officials had confidence the federal government would agree with its case. He says they plan to hire more people but he’s unsure of how many.

