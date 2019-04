Cape Girardeau police got a call Friday night about a shooting on the 1900 block of Perryville Road.

A man called at 9 o’clock that evening claiming he shot his wife.

69-year-old Timothy Edward Corrigan was arrested for killing 64-year-old Katheia Corrigan.

Officers received a warrant on Saturday.

The case is currently under investigation by authorities.

Corrigan is being held on a $750,000.00 cash only bond.