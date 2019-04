Two men in the city of Steele have been arrested for a burglary that led to major damage at a local business.

David Eric Babb and Steven Ray Rash were taken into custody for burglary, property damage, and stealing.

Hundreds of dollars were stolen from the Dreamers Lounge on West Main Street, but they also caused thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened back on February 22.

They’ve been jailed on $15,000 cash bond.