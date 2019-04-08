Missouri Drone Legislation Up for Vote Tomorrow

The Missouri House Corrections Committee is scheduled to vote tomorrow (Tuesday) on legislation that would prohibit drones around prisons or mental health facilities. The Senate has already approved the bill. Warrensburg State Senator Denny Hoskins, the bill sponsor, testifies the bill would enforce any existing FAA regulations and make it a felony to fly around those facilities:

The St. Louis Cardinals support Hoskins’ bill. Cardinal attorney Michael Whittle also supports a proposal to restrict drone flights near and above open-air sports facilities like Busch Stadium.