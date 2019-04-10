Complaints raised in Stoddard County over April 2 election

A complaint is being raised in Stoddard County about the results of their election.

The Southeast Missourian reports the formal complaint was made with the Sheriff’s Department at the beginning of the week

Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver was notified and filed a motion to seek the appointment of a special prosecutor, and Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor has agreed to fill that role.

The complaint is expected to be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The County Clerk Cecil Weeks says the process of counting votes was normal and secure.