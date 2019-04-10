MO Senate GOP’s division on governor’s bridge plan sparks lengthy filibuster

The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus has blocked action into this morning on fellow Republican Governor Mike Parson’s 350 million dollar proposed bridge repair plan.

Bill sponsor, Senate President Dave Schatz, tweaked the outline to borrow seven-year bonds at roughly 25-million dollars in interest, instead of 15-year bonds at 100-million in interest. During the filibuster lasting at least seven hours, Senator Bob Onder and Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden were not on the same page.

The Senate did not vote on the measure that would fix 250 bridges.