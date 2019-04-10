New bill may put tax on online sales in Missouri

A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives has been passed by lawmakers.

In a 78 to 72 vote Tuesday, the bill may bring in as much as $100 million in revenue via a new online sales tax.

The bill would only apply to retailers who sell at least $100,000 worth of items.

The bill was proposed by Republican Representative J. Eggleston.

This comes after the US Supreme Court struck down laws that in some ways prevented states from collecting sales tax online.