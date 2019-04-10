Six local students to join in Missouri Agribusiness Academy

A total of thirty high school sophomores will be participating in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Academy this year; of those, six come from the southeast Missouri area.

That includes Lane Bollinger of Jackson, McKenzie Bowen of Bloomfield, Daniel Miranda of East Prairie, Thomas Owings of Potosi, Lane Falch of Farmington, and Tanner Robinson of Poplar Bluff.

The Academy class will convene on June 3rd.

After that point, the group will be traveling to Springfield for the week.

They will be studying agribusiness, animal health, farming, ranching and more.

To be eligible for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, students have to come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.