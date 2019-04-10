Wednesday, April 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 25-year-old Florida man named Mustafa Demiray was employed at a 7-Eleven until he made an incredibly stupid decision. Late Saturday evening, Demiray–two weeks into his job at the convenience store–was in the 7-Eleven along with a female employee with whom he had not previously worked.

Demiry told cops that the woman kept saying that she was bored and wanted to go home. At one point, the woman sat down on a chair in a “small office/storage room” behind the cash registers. Demiray followed her inside.

An arrest affidavit notes that Demiray told investigators that because the woman was bored he decided to pull down his pants, expose himself, and ask for oral sex. Demiray was arrested early Sunday morning on a misdemeanor exposure charge.

He was booked into the county jail, where he is being held in lieu of $150 bond. Demiray is scheduled for a court appearance today (Wednesday).

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police arrested a California Uber driver who was caught on camera trying to burglarize the home of customers he had just taken to the airport.

Police in San Mateo say Jackie Gordon Wilson dropped his riders off at the airport last Thursday afternoon. An hour later, he returned to their home and tried to break in until an alarm sounded. The attempt was recorded by the home’s doorbell camera.

A short time later, a second home nearby was ransacked and several items were stolen. The Ring video doorbell on that home also recorded the suspect. The homes are just a few blocks apart in the same neighborhood.

The next night, the investigation led police to Wilson, who was found at his home in the Sacramento suburb of Rancho Cordova. The suspect was wearing the same clothes as he had on during the burglary attempts and had some of items stolen from the second home in his possession. He was arrested and police are investigating his activities to see if he may have been involved in other burglaries.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A drunk and shirtless Naples, Florida man was arrested at an Olive Garden after shoveling spaghetti into his mouth. According to a police report, police were called at an Olive Garden because 32-year-old Ben Padgett was “causing a disturbance.”

Police found Padgett sitting on a bench near the front door, shirtless, and shoving spaghetti into his mouth with his hands. A strong smell of alcohol came from him as well.

According to the police report, Padgett was asking people for money as they walked up to the door. He then threatened a restaurant employee who asked him to stop, saying “I could beat your ass.”

When the employee went back inside to call the police, Padgett followed him in and asked the employee loudly what kind of genitals he has. When he was placed in handcuffs, Padgett began twisting his body and kicking his legs.

After police arrested Padgett and helped him get into the back of a police car, Padgett started smashing his forehead onto the metal cage of the car’s partition. He was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida politician seemingly had a little too much fun in the sun at a seafood festival over the weekend. Bill Sanders, a Bradenton City Council member, was kicked out of the Desoto Seafood Festival Friday after drunkenly fighting with a volunteer.

According to police, volunteers complained that Sanders was letting people into a VIP area without permission. One volunteer, Terry Wilson, allegedly confronted Sanders and told him to stop.

Sanders responded, “Do you know who I am?” The councilman claimed that Wilson “hadn’t gotten over the election,” referring to an ugly 2018 campaign during which he accused Wilson of threatening his sister on Facebook.

Wilson told the newspaper that he checked with the event sponsor before kicking Sanders out of the festival. Police found Sanders “was intoxicated by his flushed skin tone, profuse sweating, and strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person.”