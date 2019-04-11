Poplar Bluff arrested for homicide

A man from Poplar Bluff has been charged with homicide.

He was taken into custody yesterday after an incident authorities say involved multiple gunshots in the city of Thayer.

Police responded to East Adams Street on Tuesday where a man was found bleeding.

39-year-old Daniel Carroll of Arkansas died at the scene.

25-year-old Kahlil Gregory Omar Smith was taken into custody in the Oregon County Jail and was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

His bond is set at a million dollars.