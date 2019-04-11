Thursday, April 11th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Officials in Connecticut said a “poor decision” was made when 24 gallons of gasoline was poured on a baseball field on Saturday and set on fire to “dry the field quicker.” According to town officials, the Ridgefield High school baseball game was delayed due to wet field conditions on Saturday.

Officials posted a statement on Facebook, which read: “A poor decision was made to “dry the field quicker” and 24 gallons of gasoline was poured and set on fire. Thanks to our Certified Spill Response Team for their incredible help. No one was injured and no one is in danger.”

Ridgefield Police are looking into the, quote, “decision” to pour gasoline on the field. The field will likely remain closed for a week while investigators complete the investigation.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police report that a week after paying $8 million for a private island in the Florida Keys, a real estate developer was arrested for stealing $300 in merchandise from a department store.

59-year-old Andrew Lippi was busted Saturday on a felony grand theft rap for allegedly swiping coffeemakers, linen, and light bulbs from a Kmart in Key West.

According to a Key West Police Department report, Lippi purchased the household goods and then returned the items to Kmart, where employees discovered that the boxes no longer contained the new items.

Lippi was collared Saturday evening at Kmart and charged with grand larceny. He was nabbed shortly after returning a $27.99 bed skirt that he bought earlier in the day. However, police reported, “the bed skirt had been replaced by a pillow case.”

Lippi was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center, from which he was freed the following morning without bond. His bust came days after he closed on the $8 million purchase of Thompson Island, a gated island adjacent to Key West.

OR HOW ABOUT……

The sight of a man wearing a thong was all a Florida homeowner needed to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office last month. Deputies arrested 31-year-old George Blankin on March 12th. An arrest report reviewed by TCPalm said the homeowner saw him building a shed and throwing chairs.

The report stated, “The trespasser was wearing a swimsuit and then a thong.” Responding deputies said they found a man on the property who was not wearing a shirt or shorts, and he was covered with sand as if he’d just been at the beach.

The man was arrested but refused to identify himself. At the county jail, authorities used fingerprints to confirm Blankin as the suspect. The arrest report read, “He stated he was an artist that makes things from garbage.” Blankin faces charges for giving a false name and obstruction without violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities in Massachusetts say that an intoxicated man was pulled from the cold waters of Hyannis Harbor Sunday morning after he fell in while washing his clothes. Barnstable police were called around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a person stumbling around the docks at Hyannis Harbor while trying to do laundry in the water.

When officers arrived at the docks, they spotted a pile of laundry and a man “submerged in the harbor up to his neck while clinging to the floating pier.” The man spent several minutes yelling for help.

Officers pulled the 57-year-old Hyannis man from the water. According to police, “The male was conscious and breathing and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He told police he was trying to wash his clothes when he tumbled off the dock into the water.” The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis Rescue for treatment.

Washing your clothes in a harbor at 2:00 in the morning. I haven’t seen a drunk from Massachusetts make a choice this poor since Ben Affleck signed on to play Batman.