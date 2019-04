A Poplar Bluff woman has been taken to the hospital following a crash, and a man’s being charged with a felony.

It happened on Highway 51 a couple of miles south of Qulin after 4:15 on Tuesday.

30-year-old Ernest S. Luellen is accused of being intoxicated while driving.

He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

His passenger, 52-year-old Lora Davis, has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.