Suspect in multiple burglaries in southeast Missouri

Police say they have solved multiple burglaries, which comes after the course of several months of investigation.

Among the places hit by burglars are Reis Meat Processing, the Pie Safe, and Fruitland Hardware.

25-year-old Eric Shayne Maldonado has been charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of misdemeanor.

More charges are still expected out of other counties.

Sheriff’s departments in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Perry and Stoddard counties have worked on the case.

He has a $20,000 cash only bond.