Drone-use policy allows hobby in conservation areas

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently implemented the Unmanned Aerial System (Drone) Use policy to allow drone photography in conservation areas. The policy gives drone operators the opportunity to apply for a special-use permit. Deputy director of business Jennifer Battson Warren says this was created with the MDC’s mission in mind — to protect and manage the fish, forest and wildlife of the state — not commercial use. One requirement is that you who wish to obtain permits comply with the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations or the Wildlife Code of Missouri. Depending on the conservation area, the conditions for drone use may differ. Drone footage is to be used for personal reasons. If you are interested in obtaining a drone permit in Southeast Missouri can head to the Southeast Regional Office at 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau or send a request to droneuse@mdc.mo.gov.