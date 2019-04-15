A kitchen fire at 905 Hickory Street in Cape caused moderate damage due to smoke and fire. Crews found a small fire in the kitchen due to cooking just before 1130pm on Friday the 12th. There were 4 Engines, 1 Ladder and a Battalion chief dispatched to the location. The fire was deemed under control about 5 minutes. There were 4 occupants; 1 adult and 3 children in the structure but all escaped safely. The fire was contained to the kitchen and damage was contained to the stove and cabinets.