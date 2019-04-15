Monday, April 15th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Angered by the noise coming from a union picket line across from their home, an Ohio couple allegedly made sugar cookies spiked with a laxative and gave the baked goods to striking school employees.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Bo Cosens 25-year-old and Rachel Sharrock are both facing a felony contamination charge. Cosens and Sharrock are each locked up in lieu of $1 million bond.

The couple lives on the same street where workers have been protesting since going on strike in late-March. Picketers on the line outside the Claymont Primary School in Uhrichsville are often saluted by passing motorists with a honk of a horn. Cops say that repetitive noise prompted Cosens and Sharrock to target the workers.

Police began investigating the pair upon receiving a tip about vides on Cosens’s Facebook showing the couple preparing the laxative-spiked treat. Additionally, video captured the couple discussing the delivery of the cookies to the strikers.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Three naked women fresh from “showering” at a Florida rest area told cops they were “air drying” in public when spotted by a witness who called 9-1-1, precipitating high-speed chases that resulted in the trio’s arrest on multiple felony charges.

Cops say that the witness reported that the women were at an Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday morning, and that “all three of them” were “standing in the nude putting on suntan lotion.”

When a Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the rest stop, the naked women explained that they had simply been “air drying” in the nude after showering. One woman said that the trio had spent the night at the rest area after leaving a local residence “due to an altercation.”

Before the cop could complete her investigation, however, the trio jumped into their Nissan Sentra and drove off on the highway. The car was subsequently tracked to the parking lot of a convenience store that the trio–now apparently clothed–had entered. When a trooper sought to arrest one of the women leaving the store, the driver of the Nissan allegedly tried to strike him with the vehicle.

OR HOW ABOUT……

When you gotta go, you gotta go. But a woman with a full bladder gave new meaning to the expression. Police say the woman allegedly asked some Philadelphia city workers to pee between two of their parked work trucks. But she took off in one of the vehicles instead.

As NBC-10 in Philly reports, the woman, identified as 33-year-old Amanda Bonner, approached some Philadelphia street department employees and explained her bladder distress. Police say that given her dilemma, the employees granted her permission to relieve her bladder in between two of their parked trucks.

But as NBC-10 reports, at least one of the city-owned Ford F-350 pickup trucks was unoccupied with the engine running when the woman asked to use the area near it as an impromptu toilet. But instead of just going, the woman actually went.

Police said Bonner allegedly entered the running pickup truck and drove off westbound on Walnut Street. The shocked city employees gave chase, one on foot and the others in another city truck. The employees caught up with Bonner and the stolen vehicle at a red light. By then, police arrived as well, and Bonner was then taken into custody.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An affidavit states that a Florida man who police say was driving with his pants down with a woman he did not know had his trousers lowered because he was “working out.”

The apparent case of the athletic motorist happened March 23rd in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce police reported pulling over an Infiniti that ran a stop sign at North 13th Street and Avenue M.

Investigators said the driver, 47-year-old Lionel Briscoe, had his pants “unbuttoned and open to see his underwear.” A woman was in the front passenger seat of Briscoe’s vehicle. Briscoe told police he didn’t know the woman, but an officer recognized her as “a prostitute here in Fort Pierce.”

Asked why his pants were down, Briscoe told police he was “working out.” A work out involving lowered trousers could not immediately be identified. Meanwhile, when police asked the woman why Briscoe’s pants were down she said, “What’s done is done.