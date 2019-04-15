Teen challenge hosts celebration

SE Missourian

Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America (ATCMA) hosted its annual spring banquet with a message focused on “an open door to hope” Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This marks 41 years for the organization “putting hope within reach.” Executive director of ATCMA the Rev. James Bolin says attendance was an all-time high. He says the answer to addiction in America is not another pill, it is not another prescription, the answer to the addiction problem is found in the Lord Jesus Christ. Bolin announced that in approximately eight weeks construction will begin on a brand-new, 48-bed induction center that will be located on the campus of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America Cape Girardeau, meaning more than 230 beds will be made available on the campus. Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America oversees between 130 and 140 students during a 10-month duration. Individual testimonies from those served can be read in the SE Missourian.