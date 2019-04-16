An Illinois man sentenced for threatening a Public Official

Illinois State’s Attorney of Pulaski County, Jim Flummer has announced that on Monday, April 15th, 28-year old Calvin Giden, Jr. of Mounds, Illinois, was sentenced to two years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Threatening a Public Official. On October 25, 2017, the defendant threatened revenge on a Mounds Police Officer after being arrested following an altercation at a local convenience store. Giden was originally placed on probation with conditions that included a six month sentence to the Pulaski County Detention Center. Probation was later revoked due to his failure to abide by multiple probation conditions.