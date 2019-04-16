Compromise Reached in Missouri Gold Star Memorial Monument Legislation

A one-word compromise has been reached in legislation involving a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in southwest Missouri. Branson State Representative Jeff Justus’ (pronounced like Justice) bill now recognizes the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at College of the Ozarks as AN official Gold Star Families Memorial Monument of Missouri, instead of THE:

The monument is located in Point Lookout, near Branson. Lawmakers who represent the region near the Jefferson Barracks memorial monument in St. Louis County expressed opposition to Justus’ original bill, over the word THE. Gold Star families are the immediate family members of U-S military members who died in combat or military service.