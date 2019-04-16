Jackson Board of Aldermen discusses medical marijuana zoning

Southeast Missourian

When Missouri voters approved the production, sale and use of medical marijuana in November’s election, a countdown began to an August deadline when the state will begin accepting permit applications. If any of those dispensing applications are granted for facilities in Jackson, city officials say they’ll be ready.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen received a draft ordinance at its study session Monday night that deals with medical marijuana zoning. The ordinance will be forwarded to the city’s planning and zoning commission for review and public input before it comes before the aldermen again later this spring. With the passage of Amendment 2, Missouri became the 32nd state to permit the use of medical-grade marijuana for the treatment of certain medical conditions under the supervision of a prescribing physician.