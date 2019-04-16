Tuesday, April 16th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Michigan man is seeking more than $86,000 from his parents in civil court for allegedly throwing out his large pornography collection. The names of the son and his parents were withheld by WXMI, which obtained the federal civil court documents last Friday.

The family rift began in October 2016 when the man moved back into his parents’ Grand Haven, Michigan, home after a divorce. ABC affiliate ABC13 reported that among his possessions was a smut collection worth $29,000.

Less than a year later, the man moved to Indiana. When his parents delivered his property to his new home, the son alleges his massive collection was missing. According to the documents, his parents told him they destroyed his porn.

The man tried to press charges on his parents by calling Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, but the prosecutor’s office did not pursue the case. According to the lawsuit, his father stated “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A New York woman who told police she is “deathly afraid” of spiders crashed her car Wednesday after spotting one next to her as she was driving. Cairo Police report the accident happened on Silver Spur Road when the 54-year-old motorist who was out running errands panicked upon noticing the spider.

She veered off the road and crashed into a stone wall. A Cairo Police Facebook post shows the woman’s car with front end damage so severe that the car is a total loss, KWQC has learned. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for a leg injury. The Cairo Police post states, “We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Pennsylvania woman who wound up on a local police department’s “Top Ten Most Wanted List” was busted this week after she taunted cops in a Facebook post about her being on the lam, authorities said this week.

Chloe Jones implicated herself when she commented on the “wanted” post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, writing, “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” with four crying-laughing emojis.

Jones then got into an argument with other commenters on the post and claimed that she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. On Monday, cops in West Virginia were able to track down Jones, who was extradited to Pennsylvania.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office thanked citizens of Greene County, Monongalia County “and many others for your tips that lead to Jones’ arrest.” It was not immediately known what Jones had originally been wanted for, but she didn’t seem too fazed by her arrest: She smiled in her mugshot.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An American Airlines passenger jumped from a grounded plane after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) last Friday morning.

The crew of American Airlines flight 1346, which originated in Minneapolis, called ahead for law enforcement to meet the aircraft shortly after 6:00 a.m. after a passenger became disruptive during the flight.

According to the airline, “Once the flight arrived at the gate, the passenger opened one of the doors and jumped off the aircraft. Law enforcement and paramedics responded.”

According to Phoenix police, during the flight a 25-year-old passenger began touching passengers’ faces and spraying them with some kind of liquid from a spray bottle. A witness who spoke with the Arizona Republic said the man was also swearing and hitting multiple passengers.

Police say that after landing and taxiing to the gate, the flight crew was readying to disembark the disruptive passenger when the man “opened the service door on the opposite side of the aircraft and jumped out.”

