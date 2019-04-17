Cape man pleads guilty to Wayne County murder

Daily American Republic



51-year old Michael D. Burkman of Cape Girardeau pre-empted his upcoming murder trial by pleading guilty Monday to a lesser charge in connection with the 2015 shooting death of a man.Casenet shows that Burkman pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder before Circuit Judge Kelly Parker in Crawford County. He entered his plea after the state filed amended information Friday afternoon, charging him with the lesser murder charge and felony of armed criminal action. The amended information accused Burkman of intentionally shooting and killing John Fowler on Feb. 1, 2015. Parker sentenced him to life in prison. With his plea, the state dismissed the armed criminal action charge.