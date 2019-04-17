Wednesday, April 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Armed with a water gun filled with his own urine, an elderly Florida Man squirted a woman several times as she walked her dog in front of his residence last Saturday evening.

Police charge that 71-year-old Joel Benjamin approached the female victim around 9:30 p.m. and “pulled out a water gun that contained his own urine.” The woman, a 50-year-old, was walking her dog outside the Seaside Villas development in Gulfport.

When questioned by a Gulfport Police Department officer, Benjamin reportedly admitted that he “shot the victim with a water gun containing his own urine.” The septuagenarian was not remorseful, stating that he would “do it again.”

While court filings do not indicate why Benjamin targeted the woman, a source said that the defendant may have been angered by fellow residents failing to curb their dogs. Benjamin was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and booked into the Pinellas County jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities in Florida said a woman shot at her neighbor multiple times after being asked to turn down the music in her vehicle. Orlando police said a neighbor approached Nicole Taylor’s vehicle around 5:00 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and asked her to turn down her music because the victim’s children were sleeping.

Authorities said Taylor went inside her home, then came out and fired several shots at her neighbor. Officials said no one was struck by the bullets. Police added that after firing the gun, Taylor ran into her home to hide.

Eventually, police said they were able to get her back out of her home and arrested her. Taylor is facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second degree-murder with a firearm.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A self-proclaimed “saint” was arrested in a coastal Florida town Sunday after screaming obscenities and threatening to unleash an army of turtles. Authorities received multiple calls about a man who was disturbing the peace at several businesses in Indialantic, a town about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

The suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Thomas Devaney Lane, was calling himself “the saint” and allegedly said his army of turtles would “destroy everyone.” Lane accompanied a responding officer back to police headquarters where he pounded on the walls and glass before leaving the station.

Officers later found him in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven where he allegedly cursed out customers and called 9-1-1. Lane allegedly told the 9-1-1 operator that the responding officer “needed to leave now or you will all be sorry you f—ed with the saint.”

Police said Lane refused to exit his vehicle and was taken out by force. During that ordeal, Lane allegedly continued to shout obscenities while warning passers-by about an impending army of turtles.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two California Highway Patrol officers discovered a suspected drunken driver about 5:00 a.m. Sunday when he rear-ended their patrol vehicle, the agency reported on Facebook.

According to the post, the officers were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and released. The 22-year-old Vacaville man behind the wheel pulled over after hitting the CHP vehicle on Interstate 680 near Martinez in the Bay Area.

He was cooperative but wound up being arrested on suspicion of drunken or impaired driving. The agency did not release his name. Officers wrote on Facebook, “None of us are immune to DUI/Impaired drivers on the roadways. Tragically we have lost officers in recent memory from impaired drivers. Please #neverdriveimpaired.”

