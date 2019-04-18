Candidate disqualified in Miner election tie

Standard Democrat

A tie in the election for Miner alderman in Ward 2 has been resolved. In the April 2 election, Renee Clark and Michael Helms each received 24 votes. However in Tuesday night’s meeting of the Miner Board of Alderman, Helms was disqualified. Miner City Clerk Darrin Skinner says Helms was disqualified due to issues relating to the requirements of Missouri Statute 79.250, owing City taxes at the time of the election. Clark was sworn in for the two-year term as alderman in Ward 2 at Tuesday’s meeting. Also sworn in at the meeting was Don Foster for the two-year term of alderman in Ward 1. Foster defeated Crystal Gilliland and Paul Luber in the April 2 election. Doris Smith, who ran unopposed in the April 2 election, was sworn in as city collector.