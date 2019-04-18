Controversial Title IX bill hung up in MO Senate

A contentious bill has stalled in the Missouri Senate that would significantly change the way Missouri colleges and universities handle sexual assault and harassment complaints. During a six-hour filibuster into Wednesday morning, Farmington Republican Gary Romine says he wants to require an administrative commission to hear such cases, students involved could have an attorney and cross-examination would be allowed.

Kansas City Democrat Jason Holsman urged the chamber to wait until new federal guidelines are released about protections against sexual discrimination in education programs.