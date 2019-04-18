SE River Campus closes curtains on touring series

Southeast Missourian

Touring productions like “Rent” and “Evita” no longer will be part of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus entertainment lineup beginning next season. Spokeswoman Ann Hayes says they will focus more on providing students with “ample opportunities to perform.” The modification was first announced April 5 in a letter distributed to Southeast River Campus patrons, from Holland College of Arts and Media assistant director Robert Cerchio. Budgeting concerns also played into the decision. Visiting productions have become more and more expensive to attract, and attendance at those shows has been declining.