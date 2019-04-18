Thursday, April 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman and her son were arrested at a Walmart in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after police said the woman practiced karate moves in the parking lot, while her son was naked inside the store and her dog was roaming free.

46-year-old Lisa Smith and 25-year-old Benny Vann were both arrested after officers learned Smith came into the Walmart and unleashed her dog “Bo.” While Bo ran up to customers, Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart.

When she was asked to leave by staff, she began to perform karate moves in the parking lot. In the meantime, Bo got a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix and tried to leave the store. Smith was arrested, fought with officers, and also attempted to kick out a window on the squad car.

Meanwhile, police said Vann had removed his clothes in the back of the store, exposing himself to customers. Vann was riding a scooter and allegedly refused to stop when approached by police, at one point attempting to run over an officer. He was stopped and arrested.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Incensed that a St. Louis hamburger joint had run out of chocolate ice cream, a female suspect went on a 2:25 a.m. rampage, breaking out the restaurant’s windows with a baseball bat and spitting on employees.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman who trashed the Rally’s Hamburgers outlet on March 27th. According to a St. Louis police summary, investigators classified the incident as a burglary and listed three women as victims.

Cops say that the suspect became “enraged after ordering her food” and “then used an aluminum baseball bat to break the glass windows of the business” and threaten the victims.

Investigators say the woman went ballistic after Rally’s workers informed her they only had vanilla ice cream available. Upon learning that there was no chocolate ice cream in stock, she spit on employees and then set upon the business’s windows with a baseball bat.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A woman in Texas allegedly assaulted her common-law husband after he didn’t respond when she asked if she was pretty. 20-year-old Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez was arrested late Tuesday after the alleged incident. She allegedly told investigators the man assaulted her and tried to strangle her.

However, the common-law husband reportedly told a different story, telling police the couple was at a movie theater when she asked him if she looked pretty. Ramirez’s husband said he didn’t respond — as he didn’t hear her — which upset Ramirez, and prompted them to leave the theater.

During their ride home, Ramirez’s husband claimed she allegedly hit him repeatedly. At their home, she allegedly continued to hit him and even assaulted a family member who tried to intervene. Ramirez was charged with two counts of assault and family violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A New Orleans-area woman, who beat up her ex-boyfriend with his own prosthetic leg earlier this year because he tried to break up with her, was arrested last Wednesday.

On February 11th, 58-year-old Michelle Jackson was drinking with her now ex-boyfriend when he told her he wanted to see someone else. The man went to sleep without incident but awoke the next morning with an injured hand and a large cut on his head that was dripping blood.

Jackson, who had left before authorities arrived, allegedly told a relative she had beat the man with his prosthetic leg and thought she had killed him. The woman allegedly told police that she had stabbed him, but Rivarde said there was no evidence.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jackson in her home Wednesday. She was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on an aggravated battery charge without bond.