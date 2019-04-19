A Dongola man will go to prison for aggravated stalking

A Dongola man will go to prison for 3 years after pleading guilty to one count of Aggravated Stalking, a Class 3 Felony. He will also serve four years of Mandatory Supervised Release. Conkle was arrested in October 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriffs Deputies. He repeatedly called and texted a woman in June 2018 who had an active order of protection against him. Conkle was also sentenced to a concurrent term of three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one felony count of Possession of Methamphetamine. He was placed on probation for that offense in May 2017 and his probation was revoked based upon the Aggravated Stalking conviction.