Breakthrough film production not done in MO, bill seeks to remedy lack of movies shot here

The newly-released feature film, “Breakthrough,” premiered in St. Louis Wednesday. That’s good news for the Missouri family upon which the inspirational film is based, but the film industry and site developers in the Show-Me State wish the production had happened here instead of Manitoba, Canada. Senator Denny Hoskins’s bill would bring back an incentive to film companies -that expired, or “sunsetted,” in 2013. His bill has passed a Senate Committee.

Production companies will not usually consider a state without some kind of financial welcome. He says the state is losing millions in local revenue in a market that is growing into the billions.







Legislators who do oppose it– oppose any tax incentives given to businesses. This bill would give one of the lowest in the country.