GEORGIA MAN SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CARJACKING

55- year old John Clifford Czarnecki, of the state of Georgia, was sentenced Thursday to 168 months in federal prison following his guilty plea of carjacking. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Court documents indicate a female victim stopped at Wal-Mart in Cape Girardeau on June 15, 2017. Czarnecki admitted that he approached her in the parking lot and displayed a knife while threatening her if she did not give him money. When she had none, He forced her into the vehicle and tied her up. Czarnecki and an accomplice then drove her to a field in Scott County. They took her debit card and forced her to provide the pin number. Czarnecki also stole her wedding ring. Czarenecki was apprehended the following day in the state of Kansas. After serving the sentence, Czarnecki will be placed on supervised release for three years.