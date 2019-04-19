Life in prison for man who killed St. Louis County officer

A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a St. Louis County police officer during a disturbance call. A judge on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Trenton Forster in the October 2016 death of 33-year-old Officer Blake Snyder. Forster was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in February. Police were called to a home in south St. Louis County. The caller said Forster was banging on the door of a girl’s home. Forster had a relationship with the girl. When Snyder approached Forster, who by then was in a car parked outside the home, Forster opened fire, killing the officer. Public defender Stephen Reynolds had sought a second-degree murder conviction, maintaining that Forster did not deliberate before shooting Snyder.