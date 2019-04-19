Overdose in Scott County Jail

Southeast Missourian

Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to find out how illicit drugs are entering the Scott County Jail after a suspected overdose left an inmate hospitalized last week. The incident occurred at the same facility where three jailers were hospitalized last September after being exposed to fentanyl. Chief deputy Ryan Dennis of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department told the Southeast Missourian the investigation is ongoing, but investigators have learned methamphetamine may have been what caused the seizures sending inmate A’Dante Blackmon to the hospital last Thursday. But it is not confirmed. Blackmon was found having seizures and was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center but said no drugs were found on the inmate or near where he was found. Blackmon is jailed for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.