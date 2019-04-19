Parma fires destroy city hall, home

Authorities are describing a fire at Parma’s City Hall as arson. A second fire, which destroyed the home of the town’s former mayor, is being called suspicious. The Missouri Fire Marshal spent Wednesday looking at both blazes. Officers from the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control Unit are assisting. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said Wednesday he received a call just after midnight of a fire at the home of Tyus Byrd. Byrd, who had served as mayor of Parma for four years, lost her re-election effort earlier this month. Parma, Lilbourn and Malden fought the blaze at the residence. Stevens said no one was home and no injuries were reported but the home was destroyed. A few blocks away on Main Street, firefighters observed smoke coming from the City Hall. Stevens said evidence found at the crime scene indicated the blaze was purposely set.