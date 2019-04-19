Red Cross to install free smoke alarms April 20
The American Red Cross is partnering with Cape Girardeau Fire Department to install free smoke alarms for residents who don’t have working smoke alarms on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews will install the smoke alarms throughout the community to include two to three alarms and a short educational presentation showing you how to stay safe in the event of a home fire. If you need a smoke alarm register online at www.getasmokealarm.org or call 537-335-9471, ext. 1310. Volunteers are needed to do the installs – sign up for specific installations at www.soundthealarm.org.