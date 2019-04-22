Farm Bureau president: About 187,000 acres of land underwater in MO
Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst says an estimated 187,000 acres of land is underwater in Missouri from recent flooding.
During a U.S. Senate field hearing in Iowa, Hurst says some people are angry at the Army Corps of Engineers, but he says a more comprehensive review of the root causes of flooding must be considered. He says any planned habitat construction projects that increase flood risk should be discontinued immediately.