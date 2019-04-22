KENNETT MAN SENTENCED TO 200 MONTHS FOR METHAMPHETAMINE AND FIREARM CHARGES

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that 32-year old TYLER J. KENNEDY, of Kennett, was sentenced to 200 months imprisonment on two felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and one felony count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. He appeared before United States District Judge Audrey Fleissig. At his plea hearing on January 18, 2019, Kennedy admitted that on January 19, 2018, he possessed methamphetamine and two firearms, which were located by officers during the execution of a search warrant at his residence. He further admitted that on June 25, 2017, he possessed methamphetamine and a firearm during a traffic stop.