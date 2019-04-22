Monday, April 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

While being booked for causing a disturbance at a bar, a Florida Man rubbed the buttocks of a fingerprint technician, according to a police report which notes that the suspect said he pawed the female victim because “she was sexy.”

44-year-old Jack Dylan Evans was arrested Wednesday afternoon for disorderly conduct at the Down the Hatch bar in Pinellas Park. Cops say Evans had been yelling obscenities in the bar and told the owner he wanted to have sex with her.

After police arrived at the business, Evans, who lives in Pinellas Park, “continued to make crude sexual comments.” Evans was subsequently transported to the Pinellas County jail, where he was booked on the misdemeanor charge, which carried a $250 bond.

As Evans was being fingerprinted by technician Dena Pham, he allegedly “reached with his left hand down to the victim’s right buttocks area.” Pham identified Evans “as the person who battered her,” and the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera. A second charge–for battery on a jail employee–was filed against Evan.

AND THEN THERE’S……

One Florida man learned the hard way that just because you want to be a cop doesn’t mean you are a cop. Matthew Joseph Erris of Dade City was arrested last Tuesday for impersonating a police officer.

How he was caught is what makes this truly a “Florida Man” story. On Tuesday evening, Erris turned on red and blue flashing lights on his SUV and pulled over a car. The car was being driven by an undercover detective.

Knowing the traffic stop was odd, the detective called 9-1-1 and actual deputies showed up to take Erris into custody. Police found a “realistic looking” airsoft pistol in Erris’ SUV and had a law enforcement light bar installed in the vehicle.

Erris was arrested and released on bond while officials attempt to determine if he had committed similar moves with non-cops before.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Polk County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Des Moines woman last week for bringing drugs into a jail. A bag of methamphetamine fell out of the pants that 56-year-old Debra Ann Sly was wearing when she turned herself into the Polk County Jail for outstanding warrants last week, earning her a new charge.

Sly reported to the jail last week because a warrant has been issued for her arrest on March 27th. Court records show she’d failed to appear for a disposition bond hearing after violating a no-contact order.

Sly apparently thought she’d do the right thing and turn herself in, but it ended up going horribly wrong. During the intake process, a small clear plastic baggy containing a white crystalline substance fell out of her pants onto the booking room floor. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Sly was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, for the mishap.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida man didn’t want his wife to leave the house so he took matters into his own hands. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Danny Stewart was charged with aggravated assault after he plowed the forks of his tractor into the side of her truck outside their Defuniak Springs home.

According to a police report, a deputy responded to a disturbance call on Friday. The wife, who had safely escaped to the Walton County Fire and Rescue station, told the deputy about the incident.

She said that she’d arrived at the estranged couple’s residence to get some items and was confronted by Stewart, demanding that she stay. She then got into her truck to leave the premises. That’s when the husband hopped in his tractor, and drove through a fence to go after her.

The victim then said that Stewart used the pallet forks on the front of the tractor to hit her driver side rear window and door. Damage to her vehicle could be clearly seen and matched with her statement. Stewart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.