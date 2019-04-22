Prescription Drug Take-Back in Cape on April 27

Time to clear out those medicine cabinets of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications? Consider participating in the DEA Prescription Drug Take-back Program on Saturday, April 27 between 10 am-2 pm, at Cape Girardeau Police Headquarters, 2530 Maria Louise Lane. The service is FREE and anonymous. Needles, inhalers, or other compressed air cylinders are not accepted. If April 27 isn’t convenient for you but you have unwanted prescription medication, the Police Department has a drop-box located in their lobby.