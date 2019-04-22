Sikeston school board announces new superintendent

Sikeston R-6 has a new superintendent of schools. The Board of Education announced Monday that Dr. Anthony Robinson will take over the reins from the retiring superintendent, Tom Williams. Resumes were collected over a three week period, with 18 received, and four candidates were chosen to interview. Board president, Matt Tanner says they felt Dr. Robinson encompassed all of the things the board, staff and residents of Sikeston were looking for. Robinson served as the deputy superintendent for Cape Girardeau public schools, holds a bachelors in History: Social Studies, a Master’s in Secondary Education Administration and a Doctorate degree in Education Administration. He will begin his duties July 1, following the retirement of Williams who has served the Sikeston district for the past 29 years, seven of those as superintendent.