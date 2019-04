The Annual Sikeston Community Clean-Up Campaign will be April 27 through May 5 from 7:30 am until 6:30 pm each day, at the Compost Site on Compress Road. Sikeston residents may bring large bulky items, yard waste, household furniture, etc. to the site for disposal. The site will be manned and proof of residency will be required. For additional information, call City Hall at 471-2512 or the Street Department at 475-3732.