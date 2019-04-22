Upper Mississippi River named one of America’s “most endangered” rivers

An environmental advocacy group is naming the Upper Mississippi River among the nation’s “most endangered” rivers for 2019. Brad Gordon, a spokesman for American Rivers, says the stretch of the waterway that borders Iowa, Illinois and Missouri is most threatened by levees that are being raised without the required state or federal approvals.

The group claims 80 miles of levees between Muscatine, Iowa, and Hamburg, Illinois, have been raised illegally which make flood heights higher and increase flooding downstream. For example, Gordon says Hannibal, Missouri, is projected to experience another foot or more of floodwaters because communities upriver have raised their levees without regard to the impacts.