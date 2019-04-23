Award offered in suspected arson in Parma

A suspected arson fire just after 12:40am on April 17th at the home of former Parma City Mayor, Tyus Byrd has prompted the city to offer a reward for information. Lilbourn and Malden Fire Departments were dispatched there and to the Parma City Hall. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control began an arson investigation. The City of Parma if offering a $15, 000.00 reward for the information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for the arson. This is in addition to the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office reward of up to $5,000.00. If you know anything call 573-748-6633.