New airport terminal could take flight if voters pass tax

Read more in the Southeast Missourian

A plan to construct a new airport terminal could take flight if Cape Girardeau voters approve a quarter-cent sales tax in August. The city council finalized plans last week to place the proposed tax extension on the ballot to fund various capital improvements, including upgrades to the airport. Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner says replacing the aging terminal is one of three top priorities for airport improvements. The others are land acquisition and replacement of the air traffic control tower. Airport manager Bruce Loy said the tax plan marks the first time in his 22 years as airport manager city officials have pushed for a dedicated tax to fund airport improvements. The current terminal was dedicated in June 1960. The city made major upgrades to the terminal in 1992. The sales tax could generate $4 million for airport projects, $16 million for upgrades to the city’s water system, $6 million for a city hall project and $7 million for street repairs.