Sports wagering bill awaits Senate vote

A sports wagering bill awaits a state Senate vote- with a few weeks left in the session. Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg has changed his bill to include N-C-A-A Division 1 football and basketball and it does not require gamblers to go to a casino boat to set up their online betting. He says the proposed tax rate is fair for casinos to host and oversee sports book:







Hoskins has the support of professional leagues because his bill calls for using official league data– and some financial support:

Hoskins bill includes placement of Video Lottery Terminals— in fraternal organizations, veterans’ organizations, and truck stops. Senate approval would send the bill to the House.