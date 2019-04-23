Stabbing on Ranney Street in Cape

At around 730 am Tuesday a resident in the 1000 block of Ranney discovered a white Male in his residence. He apparently knew him but did not give permission for the man to be in his home. They argued and the intruder stabbed the home owner multiple times before the homeowner was able to disarm him. A female in the home ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911. The homeowner was transported from the scene with multiple, non life threatening wounds. The suspect was located and arrested inside the house.